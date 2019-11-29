Woman struck by CTA train at Jackson Blue Line platform



CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 28-year-old woman was in critical condition Friday morning after she was struck by a Blue Line train.

Chicago police responded just before 9:30 a.m. Friday to the CTA Blue Line station at Dearborn Street and Jackson Avenue, police said.

Police originally said the woman was talking on her phone when she accidentally fell backwards onto the tracks. Hours later, police said they had reviewed CTA surveillance footage, and it appeared she stepped forward off the platform and onto the tracks.

She was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said, but she remained stable.

Blue Line trains were suspended between the Grand and UIC-Halsted stations after the crash, according to the CTA. Shuttle buses were running as Chicago police investigated the incident.
