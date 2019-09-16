Chicago woman arrested for allegedly wearing 'Scream' mask while repeatedly stabbing Canaryville woman

CANARYVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman is behind bars after what authorities believe was a terrifying, random attack earlier this month.Patricia Calhoun-Murdock, 29, is facing charges Monday after she allegedly wore a "Scream" mask while stabbing another woman.Prosecutors said Calhoun-Murdock broke into an apartment and attacked a woman on September 1, in the 4400-Block of South Union in Canaryville.Calhoun-Murdock was arrested this past Friday, nearly two weeks after the attack, and had her first appearance in court Sunday.She is charged with attempted murder, home invasion, and residential burglary.Investigators said the crime appears to be random.