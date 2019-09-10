Woman with Alzheimer's found safe in Oak Park

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Maria Bruno Kane, who suffers from Alzheimer's, was reported missing Monday morning but was found safe Monday night, her family said.Maria Bruno Kane was reported missing Monday morning. According to her husband, Kane left their home in the 600-block of South Boulevard around 8 a.m. while he was still sleeping. He realized she was gone when he woke up and filed a missing persons report.The family said she was found shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday evening.