Woman with concealed carry license fatally shoots attempted robber in Fernwood, police say

An attempted robber was shot by a woman in Fernwood Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A woman fatally shot a man who was trying to rob her Tuesday morning in Chicago's Fernwood neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The shooting and attempted robbery occurred in the 500-block of West 103rd Street at about 5:44 a.m., police said.

Police said a 25-year-old woman was standing on a corner when she was approached by a 19-year-old man who displayed a weapon and announced a robbery. The woman, who police said is a concealed carry license holder, took out a gun and shot the man in the neck.


The attempted robber then fled the scene and was located by authorities in the 400-block of West 103rd Street, police said. He was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released the man's identity. The woman was not injured. Area South detectives are investigating.
