Woman's car stolen outside North Side Portillo's with 2 children inside

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman's car was stolen from outside a River North restaurant with her two young children inside Saturday, Chicago police said.

The mother left her 3-week-old baby and 7-year-old child inside her vehicle parked outside Portillo's in the 100 block of W. Ontario at around 3:50 p.m., police said.

While the mother went into the restaurant, an unknown offender stole the woman's Nissan Maxima with the two children, police said. The offender then abandoned the car in the 600 block of N. Franklin, fleeing on foot.

The children weren't harmed, according to police.

No one is in custody at this time. Police are investigating the incident.
