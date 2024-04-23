Women are more likely to survive health issues with female doctors, new study finds

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new study suggests women are more likely to survive health issues when their doctors are also women.

The study, which was published in Annals of Internal Medicine, looked at Medicare patients over three years, and noted findings may be different for younger populations. The patients in the study had been hospitalized with medical conditions between 2016 and 2019 and were treated in the hospital.

Researchers also found that women are less likely to be re-admitted to the hospital under a female doctor's care.

The difference is just a quarter percent, but researchers said that even such a small difference is statistically significant and noteworthy.