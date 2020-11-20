entrepreneurship

Women-led public relations collective seeks to give small businesses PR help they need

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
From soup and pies to kids' clothes and waffles, ABC 7 Chicago has featured women-owned businesses all week long.

On Friday, four more entrepreneurs who are teaming up to help other small businesses joined ABC7.

Rachel Rischall, co-founder of PR4Good, explained their goals.

"During the past nine months, the four of us came together as a PR collective to support each other's businesses," Rischall said. "We realized how much we've helped each other as a team and want to give that opportunity to other people."

RELATED: Harvard-educated lawyer builds healthy waffle brand from scratch
EMBED More News Videos

Emily Groden, Harvard-educated lawyer, went from fine dining to frozen waffles, in pursuit of her entrepreneurial dreams.



The group understands "there's no pandemic playbook" and has prioritized collaboration over competition.

They seek to help other entrepreneurs, especially female-run and "BIPOC-owned businesses" that deserve the extra public relations boost.

The group works with clients to brainstorm ideas and make helpful media introductions in many industries, including food, beverage, nonprofits, beauty and wellness, retail and consumer products.

Visit joinpr4good.com for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessentrepreneurshiprace in americawomen
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ENTREPRENEURSHIP
SpongeBob's 'Krabby Patties' come to life in NJ
Harvard-educated lawyer creates healthy waffle brand
Jersey City takes banana pudding to a whole new level
9-year-old twin girls create vegan makeup company
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
See who's performing at the 2020 AMAs this weekend
Georgia Secretary of State to certify election for Biden
IL Tier 3 mitigations in effect; 13,012 COVID-19 cases, 126 deaths reported
Aurora nurse's plea to take COVID-19 seriously goes viral
French Quiche brings casual dishes to Lincoln Park
Trump, allies make frantic steps to overturn Biden's victory
Mile Long Bridge project along Tri-State Tollway reaches milestone
Show More
Oberweis asks for 'discovery recount' after Underwood's projected win
Chicago Walmarts reopen after civil unrest damage
Stimulus check registration deadline approaching
Kyle Rittenhouse says he used pandemic funds for gun: report
Biden adds Obama administration veterans to top staff
More TOP STORIES News