Wood Dale Police Department says residents can safely leave homes after hours-long barricade

Police said there had been a recent funeral among the family who live in the home, and that it's a highly emotional time for them.

WOOD DALE, Ill. (WLS) -- Wood Dale police said late Tuesday night that residents could safely exit their homes after an hours-long barricade situation.

Police said officers were called to Ash Street between Irving Park and Commercial about 4:30 p.m. after receiving calls about shots fired.

Police said they made contact with the residents involved in the shots fired incident, and they became uncooperative and refused to come out and speak with police.

At that point, Wood Dale police called in the MERIT Metro SWAT for assistance.

Police did not know if the people involved are related. They said they didn't believe there were any hostages involved, and they didn't believe any children were in the home.

Witnesses told ABC7 Chicago they heard at least nine rounds of shots fired.

Police confirmed multiple shots were fired by multiple suspects.

Just before 11:45 p.m., police said the house had been "secured," but law enforcement officials were expected to remain on the scene for several hours.

Police said no injuries have been reported.

Police said several people are in custody in relation to the incident. They would not say exactly how many, but said it was more than two.