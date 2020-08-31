Boy, 15, shot in Woodlawn, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenager was shot and wounded in the Woodlawn neighborhood on Chicago's South Side Sunday.Police said the 15-year-old boy was shot in the back in the 1200-block of E. 63rd Street around 8:30 p.m.The teen self-transported to Jackson Park Hospital, police said. No information was immediately available on his condition.Police have not released any details about the circumstances of the shooting.No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.