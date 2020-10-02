Woodridge fire ravages apartment complex

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
WOODRIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- An apartment complex was heavily damaged by a fire in southwest suburban Woodridge Friday morning.

Chopper7 was over the scene in the 7800 block of Woodward Avenue just before 7 a.m.

Firefighters appeared to have controlled the fire, but the roof of one of the buildings in the complex was completely destroyed.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area. As of 7 a.m., Woodward Avenue was blocked south of 75th Street.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries. It's not clear how many residents have been displaced.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
stone parkfireapartment fire
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19
Trump wished 'speedy recovery' by local leaders after positive COVID-19 test
Shock, sympathy, mockery: World reacts to Trump testing positive
Chicago shootings, murders up 50% from 2019
Family of man killed by CPD in Pilsen question police actions
Biden to take COVID-19 test after sharing debate stage with Trump
Nunu the horse recovering after Dan Ryan ride
Show More
US hiring slows for 3rd month but jobless rate falls to 7.9%
How to avoid foreclosure if you're in mortgage forbearance
Kim Foxx, Pat O'Brein trade barbs over ABC7 debate
COPA releases video of police shooting in SW Side park
Chicago Weather: Sunny, mostly dry Friday
More TOP STORIES News