Woodridge fire ravages apartment complex

WOODRIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- An apartment complex was heavily damaged by a fire in southwest suburban Woodridge Friday morning.Chopper7 was over the scene in the 7800 block of Woodward Avenue just before 7 a.m.Firefighters appeared to have controlled the fire, but the roof of one of the buildings in the complex was completely destroyed.Drivers are urged to avoid the area. As of 7 a.m., Woodward Avenue was blocked south of 75th Street.So far, there are no reports of any injuries. It's not clear how many residents have been displaced.