Woodstock fire: House in flames after possible explosion reported; streets closed for gas leak

Woodstock resident Dan Cooney lives near the site of the apparently house explosion and fire and described what he heard and saw Monday afternoon.

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- A house in Woodstock has caught fire after a possible natural gas explosion Monday afternoon.

Chopper7 was over the scene in the area of Tryon Street and Lincoln Avenue where firefighters could be seen battling massive flames that appeared to be consuming the home.

There was a large amount of debris visible outside the home.

Dan Cooney, who lives near the scene, said he was told a crew was working on the city sewer system and hit a gas main. When he tried to go home around 2:30 p.m., he said he found his street blocked off by police. He asked an officer if he could go home and pointed to his house, and was told by the officer he could not because a gas line had ben struck and there were reports of gas in houses.

Cooney said he returned to his office about a mile away and at about 3:15 p.m. both heard and felt an explosion.

Cooney said one house did explode, and the house next door to it caught fire. He said the incident happened only a few blocks from Woodstock City Square.

Woodstock fire officials said Tryon Street is closed between Washington Street and West Judd Street for a natural gas leak in the roadway. St. Mary Catholic Church was evacuated and residents in the area have been told to shelter in place until Nicor can stop the leak.

The Woodstock Public Library posted on social media it was closed for the rest of the day due to a gas explosion.

Woodstock fire and police officials have not yet commented on the incident, the causes or if an explosion was involved. It was not immediately known if there were any injuries or casualties.

Nicor said as of 4 p.m. gas had been shut off to the area and crew were on the scene working with first responders to secure the area and assist with the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.