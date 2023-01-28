'Groundhog Days' festival returns to Woodstock to celebrate making of classic film

The "Groundhog Days" festival is returning to Woodstock, IL to celebrate the making of the classic film starring Bill Murray.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thursday, Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day, and while the national spotlight will be on Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, the day also holds special meaning locally, in Woodstock.

That's where the 1993 classic movie "Groundhog Day" was filmed, starring Bill Murray, and an annual tradition was born. Each year, Woodstock Groundhog Day brings thousands of visitors to McHenry County to celebrate the making of the film and the special community.

The five-day festival allows visitors to explore downtown, sip on local craft beer, and enjoy farm to table delicacies and the great outdoors. Highlighted festivities include a walking tour of the filming sites, special screenings of the film and a meet and greet with "Groundhog Day" writer Danny Rubin. You can find the full schedule here.