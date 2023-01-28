22nd Annual Chicago Polar Bear Club Polar Plunge raises money for local families in need

The Chicago polar plunge 2023 raises money for local families in need. Each year, hundreds of people brave the frigid waters of Lake Michigan.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Saturday, Jan. 28, the Chicago Polar Bear Club's 22nd Annual Polar Plunge is continuing a long tradition of fundraising and community support.

Each year, hundreds of people brave the frigid waters of Lake Michigan to raise money for local families in need. Since its first fundraising event in 2003, the CPBC has raised over $525,000, with 100% of all proceeds going directly to struggling families.

This year the nonprofit group aims to raise $35,000 to support three amazing local families, each facing their own unique hardships.

Donations will still be accepted after Saturday's event. You can donate directly to the CPBC via their website. All donations are tax-deductible.