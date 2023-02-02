Woodstock, IL Groundhog Day: Will Willie see his shadow and predict 6 more weeks of winter?

Woodstock Willie expected to give his prediction later Thursday morning

The Woodstock groundhog is expected to make his prediction Thursday morning. Will there be 6 more weeks of winter?

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- Another holiday is upon us -- Groundhog Day.

It's celebrated in the finest fashion in Woodstock.

The movie "Groundhog Day" hit the big screen 30 years ago. That iconic film was filmed in Woodstock, featuring Bill Murray.

And the city plans to celebrate all things groundhog Thursday, including visits from people who were part of making the movie and walking tours to see sites from the film. You can actually watch the film, too.

The celebration began Wednesday night, with the welcoming of the groundhog.

With almost two dozen events planned, the festival will continue through Sunday.

The prognostication ceremony with Woodstock Willie is the main event Thursday morning.

If he sees his shadow, it means six more weeks of winter.

Melissa McMahon, with the Woodstock Groundhog Day Committee, joined ABC7 Chicago live Thursday to talk more about the festivities.