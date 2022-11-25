United States dominant in 0-0 draw with England at World Cup

The result leaves the head coach Gregg Berhalter's team third in Group B with two points from two games.

Christian Pulisic of the United States runs with the ball during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and The United States, in Al Khor , Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022.

The United States was dominant in attack but could not find a way past England as they were held to a 0-0 draw in their second 2022 World Cup game on Friday.

The U.S. was the better side in a game lacking in clear cut chances. The closest threat came when Christian Pulisic rattled the crossbar with a ferocious effort midway through the first half, but neither side, but neither side was able to break the deadlock.

