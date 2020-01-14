World War II veteran asking for special Valentine's Day gift

FRESNO, Calif. -- A California veteran is asking for a little love this Valentine's Day.Major Bill White served in World War II, survived the Battle of Iwo Jima and is now living in Stockton.He spends most of his time scrap-booking, with his memories carefully preserved on the bookshelves in his room, organized by year.With Valentine's Day coming up, the 104-year-old is hoping to add to his story with a collection of cards and well wishes."I'll save every one of them like I've been saving little things that have come up until right now, and they'll be a personal part of my history," White said.If you would like to send a card to the retired Marine, his address is: