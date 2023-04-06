New Wrigleyville Chick-fil-A offering free sandwiches every time Cubs win at home

A new Wrigleyville Chick-fil-A is offering free sandwiches every time the Chicago Cubs win at home. The restaurant is located on Clark Street.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new Chick-fil-A on the North Side is offering free sandwiches every time the Chicago Cubs win at home.

The restaurant opened Thursday at 3500 N. Clark St. in Wrigleyville, and, every time the Cubs win at home, customers can get a free chicken sandwich meal through the Chick-fil-A app.

The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday.

Its owner, Nick Pulgine, is from Aurora.

"It's a dream come true to open a Chick-fil-A restaurant in my home city, and in a neighborhood with such a special fandom and community," Pulgine said in a news release. "I can't wait to build my own 'team' in the kitchen, here at Chick-fil-A Wrigleyville, engage with the Cubs culture and truly make every customer experience a home run."