Wrongly convicted man released after 21 years in prison

By
Jamie Hauad was released from prison Friday after 21 years behind bars for a crime he claims he did not commit.

Hauad left Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro Friday afternoon, but his conviction has not been overturned. Hauad's attorneys are working to prove his innocence.

Hauad and his attorneys allege that he was tortured by police during questioning. Officers allegedly threatened to slice Hauad's toes with a paper cutter and sliced through his sneakers.

The sliced sneakers have been submitted as evidence. The Illinois Torture Inquiry and Relief Commission ruled that the sneakers are evidence of torture.

Hauad was convicted of killing two rival gang members more than 2 decades ago and sentenced to life in prison. He was 17 at the time.

"My son is coming home and that's the most important thing. He's been wrongfully convicted for the past 20 years," said Anabel Perez, Hauad's mother.

On Thursday, a judge signed off on Hauad's release after the Cook County State's Attorney's Office reviewed the case and agreed that he should be freed.

"I do want to thank the state's attorney office for the investigation and giving back my life," Hauad said during the hearing.
It's unclear if Thursday's ruling will result in any disciplinary action against the police officers allegedly involved in the alleged torture.

Jaime Hauad has always maintained his innocence and continues the fight to clear his name.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wrongful convictionconfessionchicago police department
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Wrongly convicted man freed after 21 years in prison
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News