trial

British national recounts murder plot during trial of former Northwestern professor Wyndham Lathem

By
EMBED <>More Videos

British national recounts murder plot during trial of former Northwestern professor Wyndham Lathem

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In more than an hour of testimony, Andrew Warren outlined how his path crossed with former Northwestern University professor Wyndham Lathem, who is on trial for murdering his then-boyfriend, Trent Cornell-Duranleau, as part of what prosecutors said was a an elaborate sexual fantasy.

Warren's testimony came after opening statements began Monday in 47-year-old Lathem's trial. The 61-year-old British national and former Oxford University employee said the unexpected death of his father in 2016 and torment from his alcoholic sister had "mental impact" and "made [him] feel depressed." He searched the internet to find someone who would kill him and was put in contact with Lathem, who Warren said was also suicidal from losing out on a job.

Warren said the two men made a pact to kill each other: he would shoot Lathem, who would in return "cut [him] open, fatally wound [him]." Lathem flew him to Chicago in July 2017, where they did drugs before driving to St. Louis to unsuccessfully attempt to buy a gun, Warren said.

Lathem then suggested they kill Cornell-Duranleau, Warren said. He had second thoughts, but eventually joined Lathem in stabbing the 26-year-old hairstylist nearly 70 times, nearly decapitating him. They made anonymous donations in Cornell-Duranleau's name and failed at a suicide attempt after the stabbing, Warren added.

The two men drove cross country to California, where they turned themselves in to authorities eight days after the stabbing, Warren said, adding that he "had enough of being on the run" and wanted to "get everything off [his] chest." He pleaded guilty to the crime in 2019 and is serving a 45-year sentence in exchange for his testimony against Lathem.

The trial, which comes four years after Lathem was arrested in connection with the murder, is expected to last a couple of weeks. Lathem is expected to take the stand on his own behalf at some point during the course of the trial.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolooptrialsexmurdernorthwestern universitystabbing
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRIAL
Gunman who killed 5 in Capital Gazette shooting given life sentence
R. Kelly found guilty on all counts in sex trafficking trial in NYC
Chicago singer R. Kelly found guilty in sex trafficking trial
Trial begins for former NU professor accused of killing boyfriend
TOP STORIES
Fulton River District shooting leaves 4 shot along Milwaukee Ave: CFD
Bears confirm deal to buy Arlington Park
Could long-haul COVID be the 2nd pandemic?
High school students reflect on introducing Obamas at new library
Huge reward suggests Chicago has new Public Enemy No. 1
Airline workers share growing concerns over 'air rage'
New CPS CEO Pedro Martinez on the job ahead
Show More
How a government shutdown would impact everyday Americans
What Brian Laundrie was doing after he returned to FL without Petito
IL reports 2,989 COVID cases, 42 deaths
Judge suspends Britney Spears' father from conservatorship
Will R Kelly songs face consequences following federal conviction?
More TOP STORIES News