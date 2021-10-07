Former Northwestern professor Wyndham Lathem guilty of murder of Trent Cornell-Duranleau

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Northwestern Professor Wyndham Lathem has been found guilty of murder for stabbing his then-boyfriend Trent Cornell-Duranleau to death in his River North high rise home. His attorney confirmed the verdict.Lathem stabbed his then-boyfriend Trent Cornell-Duranleau to death in his River North high rise home as part of what prosecutors said was an elaborate sexual fantasy.He was helped by Oxford University employee and British national Andrew Warren, who spent more than an hour testifying against Lathem.The 61-year-old British said the unexpected death of his father in 2016 and torment from his alcoholic sister had "mental impact" and "made [him] feel depressed." He searched the internet to find someone who would kill him and was put in contact with Lathem, who Warren said was also suicidal from losing out on a job.Warren said the two men made a pact to kill each other: he would shoot Lathem, who would in return "cut [him] open, fatally wound [him]." Lathem flew him to Chicago in July 2017, where they did drugs before driving to St. Louis to unsuccessfully attempt to buy a gun, Warren said.Lathem then suggested they kill Cornell-Duranleau, Warren said. He had second thoughts, but eventually joined Lathem in stabbing the 26-year-old hairstylist nearly 70 times, nearly decapitating him. He was found in Lathem's apartment on the 10th floor of the Grand Plaza Apartments in River North.Lathem and Warren made anonymous donations in Cornell-Duranleau's name and failed at a suicide attempt after the stabbing, Warren said.The two men drove cross country to California, where they turned themselves in to authorities eight days after the stabbing, Warren said, adding that he "had enough of being on the run" and wanted to "get everything off [his] chest." He pleaded guilty to the crime in 2019 and is serving a 45-year sentence in exchange for his testimony against Lathem.