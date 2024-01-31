Illinois man accused of fatally stabbing Florida man, throwing body in dumpster in 2022

Freeport, Illinois man Yoel Paredes was arrested along with Reynaldo Paredes. They're accused of killing Jorge Mobilla Menendez in Florida.

FREEPORT, Ill. (WLS) -- An Illinois man is in custody in connection with a grisly 2022 murder in Florida.

Police say 53-year-old Reynaldo Paredes and 24-year-old Yoel Paredes are accused of brutally stabbing a West Palm Beach Man and throwing his body in a dumpster at a senior community.

Yoel Paredes, who is from Freeport, Illinois, which is west of Rockford, was arrested there Tuesday. Reynaldo Paredes was arrested in Florida.

Both men face one count of first-degree murder.

Reynaldo Paredes is being held without bond, and Yoel Paredes is being held in the Stephenson County Jail in Freeport.

They're accused of killing Jorge Mobilla Menendez, 49.