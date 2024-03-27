Yong Wha Kim, publish of Midwest's first Korean-language newspaper, dies at 87

Yong Wha Kim, the publisher of the first Korean language newspaper in the Midwest, has died at age 87.

Yong Wha Kim, the publisher of the first Korean language newspaper in the Midwest, has died at age 87.

Yong Wha Kim, the publisher of the first Korean language newspaper in the Midwest, has died at age 87.

Yong Wha Kim, the publisher of the first Korean language newspaper in the Midwest, has died at age 87.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Yong Wha Kim, the publisher of the first Korean language newspaper in the Midwest, has died at age 87.

He died on March 20 at Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview after being seriously injured in a fall. He was surrounded by his loved ones, his family said.

Kim was born in Gangneung, Gangwon-do, Korean in 1936, graduated from a high school in Seoul and got a scholarship to study in the United States. He attended Greenville College in Illinois, then worked in Cleveland.

After moving back to Seoul for several years, Kim returned to Chicago in 1971 and launched his media career. He became the publisher of the Korea Times Chicago, the Midwest's first Korean language newspaper, and the CEO of Korean Broadcasting Incorporated Radio.

His daughter told ABC7 his first newspaper office was just a block away from Wrigley Field on North Clark. He was a lifelong Cubs fan. Later, he moved the Korean Times Chicago office to the Northwest Side.

Kim is survived by his wife Jane, who he married in 1963, their children and one grandchild. He is also survived by six siblings and their families.