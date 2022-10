Crystal the Monkey

CHICAGO -- You may know her from Night at the Museum and The Hangover II, but now Crystal the Monkey stops by Windy City Live for her new film Monkey Up! Crystal made her film debut alongside Brendan Frasier in George of The Jungle. Her credits also include "Animal Practice," "Big Bang Theory," and "Community." Now, from Air Bud Entertainment, comes Monkey Up! It is available for digital download on iTunes and can be purchased on DVD starting February 2nd.

To download Monkey Up! click HERE.