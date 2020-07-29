COVID-19 Illinois: IL Governor JB Pritzker announces youth sports guidelines with 1,393 new coronavirus cases, 18 deaths

The update comes as Illinois reported 1,393 new COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths Wednesday.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that the state's total confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 175,124, including 7,462 deaths.
The preliminary seven-day positivity rate for July-21 to July 27 stands at 3.8% as the state conducted 38,187 tests in the last 24 hours.
As of Tuesday night, officials said 1,491 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 355 patients in the ICU and 152 patients on ventilators.
At a press conference Wednesday afternoon Governor Pritzker announced based on contact and proximity, certain sports, such as tennis and baseball can move forward with more limited restrictions than contact sports such as wrestling and football.
There are three risk levels, lower, medium and high and four tiers of level of play. In each of the four tiers, different levels of play are permitted, such as no contact practices at level one to full scale tournaments in level four.
In tier one, only no-contact practices and training are allowed. In tier two, intra-team scrimmages are allowed with parental consent for minors. In tier three, intra-conference intra-EMS-region or intra-league play is allowed and there may be state or league championship games for low risk sports. In tier four, tournaments and out of conference games can be played and out of state play and championship games are also allowed.
Effective August 15, lower level risk sports, including baseball, tennis and golf, can be played at levels one, two and three, with competitions allowed with safety protocols.
Medium risk sports, including basketball and soccer and volleyball can be played at levels one and two with no contact practices and team scrimmages.
Higher risk sports including football, hockey and lacrosse can be played at level one with no contact practices and training and conditioning.
"I know our hearts break when we hear the word 'restrictions,' especially when it comes to our children's love for their sports. Whether this year is their first time on the court or it's their senior season - this isn't the news anyone wants to hear," said Governor JB Pritzker. "But with rising rates of spread of the virus, with rising positivity rates throughout Illinois and the United States, this is a situation where the toughest choice is also the safest one. Therefore today, my administration is releasing new guidance restricting youth and adult recreational sports in Illinois. We have worked in consultation with the governing bodies of many of these organized sports programs, and collectively we hope that, when metrics and risks improve measurably, we will be able to restart these sports."
Illinois has listed the full list of guidelines on the state's coronavirus website.
Meanwhile, the IHSA is meeting Wednesday to decide on what to do for fall sports.
Some local student athletes volunteering at an event in Engelwood said they understand the tough decision the association has to make, but it's hard on them not being with their teams.
"All of the players behind me and next to me you know we really, we have a real strong passion for the sports we play and you take those chances to do what you love," said Nazareth Academy senior football player Jake Racki.
The decision could come down to cancelling fall sports altogether or just postponing the season.
Soccer athletes that lost a season know how heartbreaking it can be to be sidelined.
"We were able to get small groups of people able to train together to get ready to play for that tournament, but I really feel for them cause I was definitely heartbroken when i got the news," said Wauconda High School senior soccer player Jordan Bodden.