Youtube Music streaming 'Save Our Stages Fest' to help independent venues

CHICAGO -- Youtube Music and the National Independent Venue Association are hosting a three-day virtual music festival called "Save Our Stages Festival" or "SOSFest."
The festival features performances from 35 artists recorded live from more than 25 independent concert venues across the country including here in Chicago.
The artists are trying to send the message that money is needed to help local independent venues, such as the Metro in Chicago.
Starting Friday at 7 p.m. and running through Sunday, artists including the Foo Fighters, Dave Matthews Band, The Roots, Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus and more will be performing. Rise Against will be performing at the Metro at 6 p.m. on Saturday night.
The festival will be streamed on Youtube.
