YouTuber denies he deliberately crashed plane for video views after license revoked

WASHINGTON (WLS) -- A YouTuber has been defending himself after the Federal Aviation Administration accused him of deliberately crashing a plane to make a video.Trevor Jacob can be heard in the video claiming that his engine malfunctioned before he jumped out with a parachute. This happened in December.The FAA revoked Jacob's pilot's license, saying he made no attempt to restart the plane's engine or contact air traffic control.Jacob is pushing back against those claims, saying he did not jump out of his plane for more views on YouTube.