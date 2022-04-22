plane crash

YouTuber denies he deliberately crashed plane for video views after license revoked

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

YouTuber denies he deliberately crashed plane for views

WASHINGTON (WLS) -- A YouTuber has been defending himself after the Federal Aviation Administration accused him of deliberately crashing a plane to make a video.

Trevor Jacob can be heard in the video claiming that his engine malfunctioned before he jumped out with a parachute. This happened in December.

SEE ALSO | Pilot meets heroes who saved him from plane wreckage seconds before train smashed into it

The FAA revoked Jacob's pilot's license, saying he made no attempt to restart the plane's engine or contact air traffic control.

Jacob is pushing back against those claims, saying he did not jump out of his plane for more views on YouTube.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washington d.c.youtubeplane accidentolympicssocial mediaplane evacuatedcaught on videou.s. & worldcaught on cameraplane crash
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PLANE CRASH
Pilot meets cops who pulled him from plane wreckage on railroad tracks
U.S. Navy plane crashes in Eastern Shore; 1 dead, 2 injured
Bodies of Marines killed in Norway during NATO exercise return to US
Plane crash kills 2, causes propeller to slam into room near crib
TOP STORIES
DuPage Co. COVID cases now at 'medium' level, CDC says
4 bodies found in Chicago River, Lake Michigan in a week: CPD
Woman charged with DUI in SW Side crash that decapitated woman
Chicago weather radar: Heavy rain, storms before warm weekend
Police say at least 3 shot, 'active threat' in northwest DC
Handyman appears in court in gruesome stabbing murder of mom
South Side environment activist proud to carry on her mother's mission
Show More
Security volunteers, martial artists to patrol CTA Red Line trains
GOP Rep. Greene testifies she doesn't remember actions before Jan. 6
Chicago Pride in the Park 2022 lineup released
Woman, 68, injured by crossfire in Albany Park shooting
DeSantis signs bill dissolving Disney's private government
More TOP STORIES News