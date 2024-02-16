Downstate fire requires 15 crews to respond to multiple structures on fire, 1 firefighter injured

ZIEGLER, Ill. -- Several homes were damaged overnight in a massive fire downstate.

More than a dozen fire crews were called out to the fires in Zeigler, Ill. on Thursday evening.

According to officials, a total of five homes were damaged.

Initially, local crews arrived at the scene with two firetrucks.

Shortly after, the call was upgraded and more crews responded.

Officials say three of the homes are being considered a total loss, but two were abandoned.

The other two homes were said to have damage due to fire exposure.

One firefighter was reportedly injured but was able to be treated on the scene.

The state fire marshal was called in to investigate.