Man, 27, drowns at Zion beach, sheriff's office says

ZION, Ill. (WLS) -- A 27-year-old man is dead after going under the water at a beach in north suburban Zion Sunday.A Lake County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said that deputies responded to a report of someone that went under water just before 5 p.m.First responders said good Samaritans were performing CPR on the 27-year-old when they arrived at the scene.The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff's office.No other details on the incident are known at this time.