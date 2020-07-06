Man, 27, drowns at Zion beach, sheriff's office says

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
ZION, Ill. (WLS) -- A 27-year-old man is dead after going under the water at a beach in north suburban Zion Sunday.

A Lake County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said that deputies responded to a report of someone that went under water just before 5 p.m.

First responders said good Samaritans were performing CPR on the 27-year-old when they arrived at the scene.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff's office.

No other details on the incident are known at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for more details.
