Bodycam video released shows deadly Zion police shooting of armed man

Police says the video shows a man opening fire on the responding officers before he was fatally shot by police.

ZION, Ill. (WLS) -- New video of a deadly police shooting in north suburban Zion has been released by police Wednesday.

George Franklin, 47, was shot and killed by an officer on September 8 in the 2800-block of Ezra Avenue.

Police were called to the home by Franklin's mother because she had an order of protection against him, but he had not yet been served the order, officials said.

His mother told police at the time she was concerned for his well-being.

Police says the video shows Franklin opening fire on the responding officers.

Then, moments later, another officer who arrived at the scene encountered Franklin about a block away and shot him in an exchange of gunfire.

Franklin was taken to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan, where he died. Preliminary autopsy results indicated that he died from multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner's office said.

No officers were injured and police say Franklin's gun with spent shell casings was recovered at the scene.