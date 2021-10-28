ZooLights returns to Lincoln Park Zoo: See tickets, hours, more

CHICAGO (WLS) -- 'Tis the season for ZooLights! Tickets are now on sale for theZooLights runs from 4 to 10 p.m. on Nov. 20-24, 26-30, Dec. 1-23, 26-31, and Jan 1-2. This year's twinkling winter wonderland includes festive activities like visits with Santa, a holiday pop-up bar, an enchanted forest, and a light maze.Tickets to ZooLights are free on Mondays and Tuesdays and $5 for Wednesdays through Sundays. Tickets are required for all guests, including infants and children, due to limited capacity.Active zoo members will enjoy two free Members-Only Nights at ZooLights on November 19 and December 13. Registration is required, and zoo members will experience all regular ZooLights hours and happenings free of charge.Lincoln Park Zoo will also offer sensory-friendly visit times on Nov. 29 and Dec. 15 from 4-6 p.m. During these special event times, music and blinking or moving lights will remain static or turned off.New this year, visitors can also pay an extra fee to "flip the switch" on the South Lawn light show. The experience will occur each evening at 4:30 p.m. Pricing packages begin at $250.Lincoln Park Zoo said ticket sales support animal care, global conservation efforts and innovative learning programs.To learn more about Lincoln Park Zoo or ZooLights, visit