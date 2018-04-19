Fiancee of father of 6 stabbed to death in River North speaks out

CHICAGO (WLS) --The fiancee of a father of six who stabbed to death in River North is speaking publicly for the first time, saying the suspect in her partner's murder should have never been walking the streets.
"We had dreams, plans, we were just a normal, happy family," Misiur added.
Now a single mother, she'll have to raise her three girls alone.
On March 23 her fiancee Michael Beedle, a software CEO, stopped for a drink at a River North bar before closing. After he left, prosecutors said he stood outside holding money for about half an hour before walking into a nearby alley.
"There was a person on the street watching him standing in from of the bar, watching him, with problems," Barbara Misiur said.
Prosecutors said Gino Bassett followed Beedle into the alley before stabbing him in the neck with a five inch knife. Activists said charges for Beedle's murder was Bassett's 99th arrest.
"This could have been prevented," said community activist Andrew Holmes. "Ninety-nine arrests and the last one was for murder. We could have saved that individual."
"Someone has blood on their hands," Misiur said.
The system, she said, helped take away her children's father.