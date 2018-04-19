Fiancee of father of 6 stabbed to death in River North speaks out

EMBED </>More Videos

The fiancee of a father of six who stabbed to death in River North is speaking publicly for the first time, saying the suspect in her partner's murder should have never been walkin (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The fiancee of a father of six who stabbed to death in River North is speaking publicly for the first time, saying the suspect in her partner's murder should have never been walking the streets.

"We had dreams, plans, we were just a normal, happy family," Misiur added.

Now a single mother, she'll have to raise her three girls alone.

On March 23 her fiancee Michael Beedle, a software CEO, stopped for a drink at a River North bar before closing. After he left, prosecutors said he stood outside holding money for about half an hour before walking into a nearby alley.

"There was a person on the street watching him standing in from of the bar, watching him, with problems," Barbara Misiur said.

Prosecutors said Gino Bassett followed Beedle into the alley before stabbing him in the neck with a five inch knife. Activists said charges for Beedle's murder was Bassett's 99th arrest.

"This could have been prevented," said community activist Andrew Holmes. "Ninety-nine arrests and the last one was for murder. We could have saved that individual."

"Someone has blood on their hands," Misiur said.

The system, she said, helped take away her children's father.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingman killedChicagoRiver North
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Man charged in fatal stabbing of suburban CEO in River North denied bond
Police questioning person of interest in stabbing of suburban CEO in River North
River North stabbing victim ID'd as suburban CEO
Man, 55, fatally stabbed in River North
Top Stories
Boyfriend charged after toddler accidentally shoots pregnant mom in Merrillville
Cook Co. property owners must pay up or face auction
Chicago 606OD needle yard gets clean-up after I-Team expose
'Heartbreak Hotel' to bring The King to Chicago
NFL Schedule: Chicago Bears matchups released for 2018
Boy, 3, and woman hit by car in West Englewood
Woman who allegedly put infant girls in suitcase identified, charges filed
Spring's late arrival causes problems for boaters, gardeners
Show More
The Bon-Ton Stores announce liquidation sales after bankruptcy approved
Police board member agrees with COPA, CPD officer's fate goes to full police board
Dorothy Brown to challenge Emanuel in mayoral race
Sen. Duckworth makes history, casts vote with baby on Senate floor
More News