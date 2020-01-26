$1M worth of Corvettes trapped inside flattened buildings after blast in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- Among those picking up the pieces after Friday's deadly explosion is the owner of Houston Corvette Service.Gordon Andrus' business is right across the street from Watson Grinding & Manufacturing, the site of the deadly blast. Two employees at Watson were killed.Due to the explosion, two of the buildings Andrus owns were flattened, trapping the Corvettes inside. In fact, he says the cars are worth $1 million."Mine are flattened. It's sitting there with about a million dollars in cars right now. We restore old Corvettes, and it's full of what used to be really nice cars," Andrus said.No one was inside the buildings at the time of the explosion.Andrus said he's grateful no one was hurt at his facility.