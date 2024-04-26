ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: April 26, 2024

What a night it was for the Chicago Bears in the NFL Draft as they selected Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze in the first round. Did they get their quarterback and receiver for the future? Dionne discusses everything about the first round with Sam Panayotovich.

The Chicago Sky's top draft picks were in Chicago this week. ABC7 heard from them and how they hope to transform the Sky into a playoff contender. Speaking of playoffs... is it time to think about the Cubs that way? They continued their hot start while the White Sox are still headed south.

ABC7 spoke with Chicago Fire soccer legend Zach Thornton, who will be inducted into the team's Ring of Fire this weekend.

Dionne also shared her final thoughts on the week ahead in Chicago sports as she reports from Detroit for the NFL Draft.