$20K in bikes, equipment stolen from Lincoln Park bicycle shop

EMBED </>More Videos

A group of burglars broke into a bicycle shop on in the Lincoln Park neighborhood Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A group of burglars broke into a bicycle shop in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood Tuesday morning, police said.

The burglary occurred at about 4:25 a.m. at Cycle Smithy in the 2400-block of North Clark Street

The owner said thieves stole more than $20,000 worth of bikes and equipment. Witnesses told police that four suspects fled in two vehicles southbound on Lakeshore Drive.

Just last month, police put out an alert about burglaries at this shop and another North Side bike shop. It's not clear if the same people are responsible. No one is in custody.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burglarychicago crimebicycleChicagoLincoln Park
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Thieves targeting pricey cycle shops steal $70K in merchandise
Top Stories
Brothers claim Jussie Smollett staged attack after threatening letter, source says
Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld of Chanel dies
Aurora shooter Gary Martin ignored gun card revocation
LIVE WEATHER TRACKER: Snow, ice coming Wednesday
Gov. Pritzker signs minimum wage increase into law Tuesday
Florida boy, 11, arrested after not reciting pledge of allegiance
Parents dead in murder-suicide as daughter slept inside
American cancels man's return flight because he 'never flew' on original
Show More
Aurora officials to speak Tuesday on shooting at Henry Pratt Company
Angry dad slaps stepdaughter's 12-year-old bully: police
iCloud captures teens' weed-filled joyride in stolen BMW
Woman sexually assaulted in West Pullman; Suspect in custody
More News