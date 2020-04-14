$25K reward offered in robbery of Logan Square postal carrier

By ABC 7 Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A $25,000 dollar reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two men suspected of robbing a U.S. postal carrier in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood last month.

The incident happened on March 31st at around 1:00 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Albany Avenue, according to U.S. Postal Inspection Service officials.

Officials are sharing images of the two masked suspects captured on area surveillance cameras.

They were both last seen leaving the area on foot, according to police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagologan squarerobberysurveillancesurveillance camerapostal servicecaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois schools closed for rest of academic year, Pritzker says
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
4 dead, 15 sick in Lincoln Park nursing home COVID-19 outbreak
Man charged in CTA bus attack on nurse
Wilmette, Highland Park order residents to wear face masks in public
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
2-year-old boy shot on South Side: CPD
Show More
3rd Chicago police officer dies after contracting COVID-19
What to know about Illinois' 27,575 COVID-19 cases
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
Naval Station Great Lakes plans for year of COVID-19 safety measures
What the IRS Payment Status Not Available error means
More TOP STORIES News