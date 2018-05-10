Man who lost wife, baby in drunk driving crash files $40M lawsuit against bars, driver

HOUSTON, Texas --
A $40 million lawsuit has been filed over a suspected drunk driving crash that killed a woman and her 2-month-old son earlier this year.

Veronica Rivas and two bars, Crescent City and Dempsey's, are being sued by Bryan Joseph.

The suit states the bars allowed Rivas to leave their establishments drunk.

Rivas was arrested after investigators said she caused the Feb. 28 crash that killed Joseph's wife, Shayla, and their son, Braylan.

Crescent City's owner had no comment. Eyewitness News is awaiting responses from the other defendants in the case.

