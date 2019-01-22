Cook County deputy killed in Mt. Greenwood crash

EMBED </>More Videos

A Cook County Sheriff's deputy was killed in a head-on crash in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said.

Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) --
An Cook County Sheriff's deputy was killed in a head-on crash in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said.

Police said the deputy was driving north in the 10300-block of South Kedzie Avenue at about 8:56 p.m. when he struck a Jeep that was pulling out of a driveway and was turning south when the cars collided.

The deputy has been identified as 39-year-old Nick Theofanopoulos. He was transported to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 21-year-old driver of the Jeep was transported to Christ Hospital, where her condition stabilized.

At the time of the crash, Deputy Theofanopoulos was on his way to Christ Hospital to relieve a fellow deputy.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and fellow deputies at this exceptionally difficult time," said Cara Smith, spokeswoman for the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

The Chicago Police Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash. No citations have been issued.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal crashtraffic fatalitiesofficer killedcook county sheriffChicagoMt. Greenwood
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Orland Park mall shooting: Victim ID'd as as police search for gunman
Watch the 2019 Oscar nominations!
Chicago AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisory Tuesday
Singer Chris Brown, 2 others detained in Paris after rape complaint
Videos show fuller picture of DC clash involving students
Girl Scout cookie money stolen from troop at mall
Oscars nominations 2019: What to know
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tuesday for snow, sleet and freezing rain
Show More
Jayme Closs rescued herself. Should she get the reward money?
Ice Castles opening in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin this week
Police searching for Round Lake man after girl, 11, drives to school
Pastor's daughter, 12, killed after snow fort collapse outside Arlington Heights church
Charges filed against 4 teens for I-290 police chase in stolen car
More News