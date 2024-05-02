Chicago firefighters respond to partial roof collapse at Goldfish Swim School in Lincoln Park

Chicago firefighters are responding to a partial roof collapse Thursday at the Goldfish Swim School on Medill Avenue in Lincoln Park.

Chicago firefighters are responding to a partial roof collapse Thursday at the Goldfish Swim School on Medill Avenue in Lincoln Park.

Chicago firefighters are responding to a partial roof collapse Thursday at the Goldfish Swim School on Medill Avenue in Lincoln Park.

Chicago firefighters are responding to a partial roof collapse Thursday at the Goldfish Swim School on Medill Avenue in Lincoln Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a partial roof collapse at a swim school Thursday in Chicago.

The collapse happened around 3 p.m. at a building on Medill Avenue near Ashland.

The building is home to the Goldfish Swim School, ABC7 was told.

A spokesperson for the Chicago Fire Department said the building was evacuated after the collapse, and no one who was inside needed to be taken to the hospital.

One person was inside when the partial collapse happened, but they were able to get out safely and they were not injured.

People inside of a three-story building connected to the swim school were also evacuated out of an abundance of caution. That building did not sustain any damage.

Goldfish Swim School posted on social media that all swim lessons would be canceled for the day.

The cause of the collapse was not immediately known. There is a possibility it was related to scattered storm moving across Chicago Thursday afternoon.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.