Chicago weather forecast: Strong wind, rain flip small plane in west suburbs; branches down in city

Strong wind, hail possible throughout Thursday
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Storms moved through the Chicago area Thursday afternoon, bringing heavy rain and strong wind gusts.
Some tree branches and power poles were knocked down in Chicago, and a small plane flipped at DuPage Airport, West Chicago fire officials said.
Two people were on the plane, but were not injured about 4:40 p.m.
ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Larry Mowry said a wind gust of 55 mph had been recorded at the west suburban airport.
Storms sparked severe thunderstorm warnings in Will, LaSalle and Cook counties throughout the afternoon. Those warnings have since expired.
There was a partial roof collapse at a North Side swim school, but it was not immediately clear if the incident was weather-related.
Mowry said storm chances will likely last until sunset.
There are also chances of hail.