Strong wind, hail possible throughout Thursday

Chicago weather forecast: Strong wind, rain flip small plane in west suburbs; branches down in city

Storms Thursday afternoon have dumped rain on the Chicago area and snapped tree branches.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Storms moved through the Chicago area Thursday afternoon, bringing heavy rain and strong wind gusts.

Some tree branches and power poles were knocked down in Chicago, and a small plane flipped at DuPage Airport, West Chicago fire officials said.

Two people were on the plane, but were not injured about 4:40 p.m.

A small plane flipped upside-down in Chicago's west suburbs amid storms moving through the area.

ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Larry Mowry said a wind gust of 55 mph had been recorded at the west suburban airport.

Storms sparked severe thunderstorm warnings in Will, LaSalle and Cook counties throughout the afternoon. Those warnings have since expired.

There was a partial roof collapse at a North Side swim school, but it was not immediately clear if the incident was weather-related.

Strong storms downed tree limbs and snapped power poles in Chicago Thursday afternoon.

Mowry said storm chances will likely last until sunset.

There are also chances of hail.