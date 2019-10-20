1 dead, 6 hospitalized after shooting; CPD cruiser, ambulance collide on West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is dead and six others are recovering Sunday after a Chicago police cruiser and an ambulance collided while responding to a shooting in Homan Square on the West Side.
Two officers and two paramedics were hurt when a cruiser slammed into an ambulance Saturday night in the 3400 block of West Harrison Street as authorities were responding to a shooting at a party that left one teenager dead and two other teens wounded, police said.
According to police, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and chest around 10 p.m. when someone opened fire inside a party inside an apartment building in the 3400 block of West Flournoy Street.
The teen was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released any additional details about his death at this time.
Another 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl each suffered gunshot wounds to their legs at the party, police and witnesses at the scene said.
Both teens were taken to Stroger Hospital and are in stable condition.
The police cruiser and the ambulance collided at Harrison and Fournoy streets causing the ambulance to tip over on its side, police said.
The two officers who were in the cruiser and two paramedics inside the ambulance were taken to hospitals in stable condition police said their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.
