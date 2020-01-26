plane crash

At least 1 dead after small plane crashes into the front yard of Florida home

LAKE CITY, Fla. -- At least one person is dead after a plane crashed into this house in Lake City, Florida SSaturday morning.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is assisting the NTSB as they investigate the fatal crash that occurred a little before 10 a.m.

Officials said they have one confirmed fatality, but added that "no one in the house was injured."

A nearby neighbor, Daniel Kosciow said, "I know my wife years ago would say one of these days one of those are going to crash here, and it finally happened."

Columbia County Sheriff's Office PIO Murray Smith said, "Well, shortly before 10 this morning we got several 911 calls from this neighborhood stating that there was a plane on fire near a home. Obviously first responders get there, they see that the plane is pretty much fully engulfed."

"I was on the computer and I just heard a big crash," Kosciow said. "I ran out the back door and saw all of the flames coming up over the fence in the back yard and I ran over and saw the plane on fire and it was just a fire, there was no chance."

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will be the lead agencies on this and have more information in the future.
