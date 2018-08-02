1 dead in Amtrak train accident near Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WLS) --
One person is dead after an Amtrak train struck a vehicle near Michigan City, according to Michigan City police.

Police said the westbound train was on the Royal and Eastwood tracks when it hit the vehicle. One person in the car was killed on impact. There are no other injuries.

An Amtrak spokesperson said the westbound train was on the Pere Marquette line which runs from Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Chicago. There are 198 passengers on board the train.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
