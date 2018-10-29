1 dead in Crystal Lake house fire

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) --
One person is dead after a fire in a home in northwest suburban Crystal Lake, fire officials said.

Fire officials said they were called to the home in the 600-block of Sussex Lane just after 4 p.m. by police officers, who said there was a fire both inside and outside the home. Fire officials said first responders saw police taking a victim out of the front door of the home.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital he died of his injuries.

Firefighters extinguished the flames, but said the home was extensively damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No firefighters were injured.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house fireman killedCrystal Lake
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Wanted by feds in Chicago, El Chapo's son goes lavish on the lam
Hundreds attend Chicago area vigils for Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims
Suburban woman has 'miracle baby' after overcoming breast cancer, family tragedy
Hospitalized babies dress up for Halloween costume contest
Police release photos of SUV wanted in fatal shooting of Lake in the Hills chef
Chicago AccuWeather: Clouds, rain, and warmer temps Tuesday
Body pulled from Chicago River in Bridgeport
J.B. Pritzker optimistic in final week of campaign
Show More
Rapper Young Greatness killed in New Orleans
Zoo exhibit evacuated after chimp smashes window
South Loop nursing home one of 2 clusters of Legionnaires' disease
Worker rescued after becoming trapped in dirt trench in Morris
More News