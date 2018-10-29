1 dead in Crystal Lake house fire

One person is dead after a fire in a home in northwest suburban Crystal Lake, fire officials said.Fire officials said they were called to the home in the 600-block of Sussex Lane just after 4 p.m. by police officers, who said there was a fire both inside and outside the home. Fire officials said first responders saw police taking a victim out of the front door of the home.The victim was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital he died of his injuries.Firefighters extinguished the flames, but said the home was extensively damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation.No firefighters were injured.