Man shot to death behind apartment complex in Chatham, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death on the city's South Side on Tuesday, Chicago police said.

Police found the man around 12:01 a.m. in the 7900-block of South Rhodes Avenue in the Chatham neighborhood.

The man is believed to be 18 to 25 years old. He had multiple gunshot wounds when police found him in the rear stairway of a residential complex.

He was taken to U of C where he later died.

No other details were immediately available. Chicago police are investigating as a homicide.

