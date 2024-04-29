Family to gather to remember fallen Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca at funeral

Family will gather to remember Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca, who will be laid to rest after a funeral Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Law enforcement officers will gather in Chicago Monday from across the city and state.

They will join loved ones saying goodbye to fallen Chicago Police Luis Huesca.

Officer Luis Huesca will be laid to rest with full honors. He is being remembered as a dedicated officer who was loved deeply by his friends and family.

Hundreds of people gathered suburban in Oak Lawn Sunday to pay their respects to the fallen officer.

Law enforcement from all over the suburbs, the state and the country lined up outside Blake Lamb funeral home for his visitation service.

Officer Huesca would have turned 31 years old last week.

He was a six-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department based out of the 5th District on the Far South Side.

The outpouring of sadness over his murder shared by those who didn't even know him.

"This is starting to become an epidemic and we need to take control," Dan Beasley, a mourner from Detroit, said. "We need to get our country back and there is only one way and that is through love and we have to love each other," said

In a YouTube video released by Chicago's Fraternal Order of Police on Saturday, Huesca's siblings and parents spoke out.

"The only thing I want is justice for my son," Huesca's father, Emiliano Huesca, said.

Huesca's mother, Edith Huesca, spoke publicly for the first time. She said her pain is unbearable.

"I have no words to express how I'm feeling, how my family is feeling," she said. "This tragedy affects all my family. Without Luis, we will never feel the same. For me, as his mother, I've been asking for justice."

In the video, the Huesca family thanked the community for the outpouring of support.

They want his killer to be found and prosecuted.

"I can assure you that my brother did not want to die," Lily O'Brien, sister of Officer Huesca, said. "He had hopes and he had dreams that now he doesn't get to realize because he was robbed from that and that is something that is too heavy and I want answers."

Funeral services will get underway at 10 a.m. at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel. Officer Huesca will be laid to rest at Rosehill Cemetery.

Also Monday, a benefit will be held to support Officer Huesca's family.

It's hosted by the non-profit group Brotherhood for the Fallen.

All the money raised at Mondays 10-1 benefit will go directly to the officer's family.

It happens from 6-10 p.m. at Plumbers Union Hall on West Washington in Chicago.

Meanwhile, a manhunt is underway for accused cop killer Xavier Tate, Jr. after an arrest warrant was issued for the slaying of Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca.

The 22-year-old is accused of shooting Officer Huesca with a 40-caliber gun, during what appeared to be a carjacking.

Rewards totaling $100,000 are now being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of Tate, Jr., who is from Aurora, Chicago police said.

Crime Stoppers and ATF are offering a combined $25,000. The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, the FBI and the Fraternal Order of Police are offering a combined $75,000.

Anyone that has information is asked to call 1-800-535-STOP or the CPD hotline at 833-408-0069, or email tips@cookcountycrimestoppers.org. All tips are anonymous. Crime Stoppers will provide a code number to possibly redeem the reward.