Small plane crashes at Porter County Regional Airport near Valparaiso; 1 dead

A plane crashed Thursday morning at Porter County Regional Airport in Valparaiso, Indiana.

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WLS) --
A plane crashed Thursday morning at Porter County Regional Airport in northwest Indiana, killing one person.

The single-passenger plane crashed around 10:45 a.m. The airport is located just north of U.S. 30 near Valparaiso, about 15 miles southeast of Gary.

Chopper 7 HD was over the scene around noon. The plane appears to have landed nose-down in a grassy area between two runways. Emergency crews were on the scene.

ABC7 Eyewitness News has reached out to the Porter County Sheriff's Office and the Federal Aviation Administration. No information has been released about the person who died.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
