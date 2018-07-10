1 in critical condition after being pulled from Chicago River downtown

Authorities respond after a person was pulled from the Chicago River near Roosevelt Road Tuesday.

CHICAGO --
A man was in critical condition after falling into the Chicago River Tuesday afternoon near the South Loop.

Crews were called about 12:10 p.m. for reports that a man had fallen from the Roosevelt Bridge into the Chicago River, according to Fire Media Affairs Director Larry Langford.

Chicago Fire Department divers located the man, thought to be in his 30s or 40s, and brought him out of the water and onto a waiting Chicago Police Department boat, Langford said. The boat then took the man to a waiting ambulance.

The man was taken in "extremely critical" condition to Stroger Hospital, Langford said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
water rescuechicago riverChicagoSouth Loop
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
Show More
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
Woman shot in head fleeing Englewood attempted robbery
More News