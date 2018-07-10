1 in critical condition after being pulled from Chicago River downtown

A man was in critical condition after falling into the Chicago River Tuesday afternoon near the South Loop.Crews were called about 12:10 p.m. for reports that a man had fallen from the Roosevelt Bridge into the Chicago River, according to Fire Media Affairs Director Larry Langford.Chicago Fire Department divers located the man, thought to be in his 30s or 40s, and brought him out of the water and onto a waiting Chicago Police Department boat, Langford said. The boat then took the man to a waiting ambulance.The man was taken in "extremely critical" condition to Stroger Hospital, Langford said.