1 in custody after woman attacked, robbed in Lincoln Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suspect is in custody after a 30-year-old woman was pushed to the ground, pepper-sprayed and robbed in Lincoln Park Saturday, Chicago police said.

Police said the attack and robbery occurred in the 1900 block of North Bissell St. at around 11:45 a.m.

The woman was standing by her vehicle when an offender approached her from behind and shoved her to the ground, Chicago police said. The offender then sprayed pepper spray into the woman's face, took her backpack and fled the area, police said.

Officers later located the suspect, who was taken into custody.

Police said charges are pending.

No other details about the assault or the robbery are known at this time.
