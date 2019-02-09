1 injured, 6 displaced in Auburn Gresham house fire

Six people were displaced and one was seriously injured in a house fire early Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Six people have been displaced and one person was seriously injured in a house fire on the Southwest Side early Saturday.

Officials said the fire broke out at approximately 4 a.m. on South May Avenue in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. The fire was extinguished by 5 a.m.

Four children were able to escape from the first floor by themselves. Three adults had to jump from second-story windows to escape.

Some of the victims did not have time to put on shoes before escaping.

One man was taken to the hospital in serious condition but is expected to be okay. Those who were displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross.

A CTA warming bus was dispatched to get the fire victims out of the cold.

A neighbor said their home was also damaged by the smoke and flames.
