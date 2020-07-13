1 injured in shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway, ISP says; OB lanes closed at 47th Street

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

A passenger inside a car traveling on the Dan Ryan expressway was injured Monday morning after shots were fired at the vehicle, Illinois State Police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A passenger inside a car traveling on the Dan Ryan Expressway was injured Monday morning after shots were fired at the vehicle, Illinois State Police said.

According to Illinois State Police, three people were in a vehicle sometime between 2:30 and 3 a.m. when someone fired at them in the outbound lanes of I-90/94 near 47th Street.

One passenger in the car was struck and the driver of the vehicle managed to rush to the University of Chicago Medical Center, ISP said. The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

All outbound local lanes of I-94 are shut down while ISP investigates the shooting. Traffic is being diverted at 47th Street.

No one is in custody.

No description of a suspect car was immediately available, police said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
